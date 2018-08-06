Porter-Leath is celebrating 30 years of its Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival! The Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival presented by Valero is Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Downtown Memphis on Riverside Drive. Known as the unofficial start of spring in Memphis, Rajun Cajun is one the few remaining Memphis festivals that does not charge an admission price in order to welcome all Mid-South families to enjoy a fun-filled day together.

Over 35,000 festival-goers will enjoy live music on three stages from nationally-known and local award-winning artists in Memphis, games including crawfish bobbing, eating, and racing, arts & crafts vendors, and a play zone for children ages 12 and under. VIP experiences are available and include the KING'S Rightly Seasoned Swamp VIP Tent featuring an all you can eat crawfish and Cajun cuisine and Cash Saver Gumbo Cook-off which offers cash prizes.

Promote your business while helping the children and families served by Porter-Leath! Sponsorship Opportunities are available now. Contact Rob Hughes at (901) 577-2500 x 1167 for more information.