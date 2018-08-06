Rajun Cajun Home
Porter-Leath is celebrating 30 years of its Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival! The Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival presented by Valero is Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Downtown Memphis on Riverside Drive. Known as the unofficial start of spring in Memphis, Rajun Cajun is one the few remaining Memphis festivals that does not charge an admission price in order to welcome all Mid-South families to enjoy a fun-filled day together.
Over 35,000 festival-goers will enjoy live music on three stages from nationally-known and local award-winning artists in Memphis, games including crawfish bobbing, eating, and racing, arts & crafts vendors, and a play zone for children ages 12 and under. VIP experiences are available and include the KING'S Rightly Seasoned Swamp VIP Tent featuring an all you can eat crawfish and Cajun cuisine and Cash Saver Gumbo Cook-off which offers cash prizes.
Promote your business while helping the children and families served by Porter-Leath! Sponsorship Opportunities are available now. Contact Rob Hughes at (901) 577-2500 x 1167 for more information.
KING'S Rightly Seasoned Swamp VIP Tent Tickets
No ticket is needed for the festival, but you do need a ticket for the KING'S Rightly Seasoned Swamp VIP Tent. For 2023, the Swamp is open from noon till 5:00 PM and ticket holders will enjoy all they can eat mudbugs and Cajun cuisine, plus unlimited soft drinks, beer, and water.
This year's Swamp VIP Tent is SOLD OUT!
Gumbo Cook-off
Think your seafood gumbo recipe has what it takes to be the best in Memphis? Put it to the test of our judges!
Sign up for the Cash Saver Gumbo Cookoff! You could win a share of cash prizes!
After you register, get your gumbo krewe together, make some groceries at Cash Saver, and bring it all down to Riverside Drive on April 16th.
Over 24 teams will compete for the coveted cast iron skillet trophy in 2023. Click HERE to view the contest rules.
This year's Gumbo Contest is SOLD OUT!